UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Nutreco NV : * Says revenue from continuing operations of EUR 3,867.1 million; an increase of 1.2 pct * Says 2013 EBITA of EUR 256 million in line with Q3 outlook * Says basic earnings per share from continuing operations of eur 1.85, a decrease of 3.1 pct * Says dividend proposal of EUR 1.00 (2012:EUR 1.03). pay-out ratio 45 pct (2012: 45 pct)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources