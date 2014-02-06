AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Nutreco NV : * Says revenue from continuing operations of EUR 3,867.1 million; an increase of 1.2 pct * Says 2013 EBITA of EUR 256 million in line with Q3 outlook * Says basic earnings per share from continuing operations of eur 1.85, a decrease of 3.1 pct * Says dividend proposal of EUR 1.00 (2012:EUR 1.03). pay-out ratio 45 pct (2012: 45 pct)