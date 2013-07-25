(Adds CEO quotes, shares)
AMSTERDAM, July 25 Nutreco, the Dutch
animal feed producer and poultry processor, expects its 2013
profit to at least match last year's, thanks to higher margins
on some feed mixes, improved demand for fish feed, and recent
acquisitions.
Nutreco shares were up 4.75 percent to 36.155 euros at 0825
GMT, after hitting their highest level since early May.
The company beat forecasts for its first-half earnings on
Thursday and said it expected full-year EBITA (earnings before
interest, taxes and amortisation) before exceptional items to be
at least in line with 2012's 262.1 million euros ($347 million).
Knut Nesse, chief executive, said the recent acquisition of
shrimp and tilapia feed company Gisis in Ecuador would help its
expansion in Latin American markets.
Nutreco also took full control of its tilapia feed business
in Egypt, and both deals will lift full-year performance,
especially in emerging markets, Nesse said.
Nutreco reiterated it is looking at a possible sale of its
compound feed business, based predominantly in Spain and
Portugal, so it can focus on the core areas of fish feed, meat,
and higher-margin premix feeds.
Nutreco reported first-half EBITA before exceptional items
of 94.1 million euros, above the 90 million euros the company
had predicted in April, and down 9.2 percent from a year ago,
mainly because of weaker results at its fish feed division.
Revenue rose 1.9 percent to 2.399 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected
underlying EBITA of 90.6 million euros on revenue of 2.374
billion euros.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger and Mark
Potter)