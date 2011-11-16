* Lifts year EBITA outlook to at least 230 mln euros

* Sells compound feed firm Hendrix for 92.5 mln euros

* Eyes M&A in key emerging markets, well-stocked pipeline

* Hundreds of millions of euros available for deals - CEO

* Shares up 2.4 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment on M&A)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 Dutch animal and fish feed producer Nutreco said it would sell part of its north European feed business, paving the way for acquisitions in emerging markets where rising incomes should drive demand for meat, fish and dairy produce.

Chief executive Wout Dekker said on Wednesday Nutreco had "hundreds of millions" of euros available for deals and a "well-stocked pipeline" in fast-growing markets in Asia, Latin American and Russia.

Nutreco said it planned to focus on premix, feed specialties and fish feed and to expand in those emerging markets where it expected the greatest increases in production and consumption of animal protein food products.

"Rising incomes in the growth regions of Latin America, Russia, China and southeast Asia add to the challenge as people switch to protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, milk and eggs," Nutreco said.

"With a strong balance sheet and remaining financially disciplined, Nutreco is well positioned to execute its strategic ambitions and to accelerate its M&A approach."

The decision to sell Hendrix -- which supplies compound feed in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, -- to Netherlands-based ForFarmers for 92.5 million euros, was a reflection of ongoing consolidation in these more mature markets.

The Dutch group nudged its full-year outlook higher on the back of strong demand, and said it now expected operating profit to almost double by 2016, to 400 million euros.

Nutreco shares were up 2.4 percent at 1110 GMT, with the broader Amsterdam market down 0.5 percent.

"We are positively surprised by Nutreco's 2016 EBITA target of 400 million euros, which is ambitious and really requires the company to focus on organic growth and growth through acquisitions," SNS Securities said in a note.

"Uncertainty remains about the valuations Nutreco is prepared to pay, especially as M&A activity has been limited in recent years, partly due to Nutreco's financial discipline."

Nutreco competes with U.S agribusiness giant Cargill , Altech, DSM, and Norvite Animal Nutrition Company.

In August, it missed out on buying rival Provimi when Cargill bought it for 1.5 billion euros.

Nutreco said on Wednesday it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and before exceptional items to be "at least" 230 million euros. Last month it had reiterated EBITA of around that figure.

The company has been able to pass on higher costs for crops such as grain, corn and soya bean consistently and is also benefiting from strong sales at its fish feed business. (Reporting By Sara Webb; Additional reporting by Vincent Kroft; Editing by Dan Lalor)