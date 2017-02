AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Dutch food group Nutreco on Wednesday slightly raised its full-year outlook on the back on strong demand for animal feed, and said it expects operating profit to almost double by 2016.

The company said it expects full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and before exceptional items to be "at least" 230 million euros: last month it had reiterated EBITA of around that figure. (Reporting By Sara Webb)