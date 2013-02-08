UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Feb 8 Nutreco NV : * Start buy-back programme Nutreco shares on 8 February 2013 * its share buy-back programme for 700,000 shares (approximately EUR 45 million) will start on 8 February 2013 * The share buy-back programme will be carried out in order to cover future stock dividends and employee stock plans
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources