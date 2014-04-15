April 15 Nutreco NV -

* Announces that conversion ratio of final stock dividend has been determined

* This will amount to 1 new ordinary share for every 46 existing ordinary shares

* Based on average weighted price of 11, 14 and 15 April of eur 32.2491, 1/46(th) share represents a value of eur 0.7011, which is approximately equal to gross dividend in cash of eur 0.70 per ordinary share