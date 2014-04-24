April 24 Nutreco Nv

* Revenue Q1 2014 eur 853.3 million; an increase of 8.4 pct from Q1

* Nutreco expects EBITA before exceptional items for continuing operations for first half of 2014 to be clearly higher than first half 2013

* Process of exploring possible divestment opportunities of our compound feed and meat business in Spain and Portugalis taking more time than earlier anticipated

* Revenue from continuing operations (third parties) 853.million euros versus 787.5 8.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: