June 11 Nutreco Nv

* Nutreco ends divestment process

* Nutreco has ended process to explore a possible divestment of compound feed and meat businesses in Spain and Portugal.

* After a comprehensive process it has become apparent that at current time no agreement at a fair valuation and in best interests of all stakeholders can be reached.

* Accordingly, these Spanish and Portuguese businesses will remain part of Nutreco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: