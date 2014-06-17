June 17 Nutreco NV :

* Nutreco enters into Nigerian joint venture

* Has signed an agreement to enter into a joint venture in Nigeria with Durante, a leading supplier of fish feed in Nigeria and existing distribution partner

* Joint venture Skretting Nigeria will invest in local production of extruded fish feed for and wider west African region.

* Joint venture will sell extruded fish feed and operate a plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, both for local market and regional export