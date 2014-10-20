UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Nutreco NV :
* Revenue Q3 2014 eur 1,428.9 million; a decrease of 4.1 pct from Q3 2013 of which -2.2 pct was due to foreign exchange effects
* Nutreco confirms its outlook: full-year 2014 EBITA before exceptional items from continuing operations to be at least equal to last year (2013: eur 256.3 million)
* Confident we will achieve a full-year EBITA before exceptional items of at least equal to last year-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources