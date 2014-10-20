Oct 20 Nutreco NV

* SHV and Nutreco announce a recommended cash offer of eur 40 per share for all shares of Nutreco

* Offer price represents a premium of 42 pct to closing price of Friday 17 October 2014

* Executive board and supervisory board of Nutreco fully support and unanimously recommend offer

* Nutreco to be kept as a separate group with headquarters, central management and key support functions in Netherlands