PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 Nutreco Nv
* Recommended cash offer by SHV for all outstanding ordinary Nutreco shares
* Recommended public cash offer for all nutreco shares at an offer price of 44.50 euro (cum dividend) in cash per share representing a premium of 58% to closing price of Friday Oct. 17 2014
* Nutreco and SHV have agreed on certain important non-financial covenants, including no break up of Nutreco, headquarters remaining in Netherlands, no redundancies and employee rights being respected
* SHV will finance proposed transaction with cash from its own available resources
* Offer is subject to satisfaction or waiver of offer conditions, including a 95% acceptance condition which offeror can waive to 66 2/3% without approval of boards
* Offer period commences on Dec. 10 2014 at 09.00 hours CET and ends on Feb. 17 2015 at 17.40 hours CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.