June 12 Nutreco Nv Nutreco :

* Start Buy Back programme nutreco shares on 12 june 2014

* Share buy-back programme will be carried out in order to cover future stock dividends and employee stock plans

* Nutreco announces that a share buy-back programme for 1,400,000 shares (approximately eur45 million) will start on 12 june 2014.

* Share buy-back programme will ultimately end on 31 december 2014, unless maximum number of 1,400,000 shares has been repurchased prior to that date.

* Maximum price to be paid for nutreco shares will be 110% of average closing price of last five preceding trading days on nyse euronext amsterdam stock exchange.

* Nutreco has mandated ABN Amro to undertake share buy-back programme.