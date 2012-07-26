* Q2 EPS $0.14 vs $0.38
* Revenue up 7.3 pct at $124.6 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.13-$0.18 vs est $0.24
July 26 Weight loss company Nutrisystem Inc
posted a lower second-quarter profit, hurt by higher
costs, and it forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings below
Wall Street estimates.
The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 13
cents to 18 cents per share, below analysts' estimates of 24
cents per share.
Separately, rival Medifast Inc posted
better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on cost
cuts. Over the last few quarters Medifast has incurred higher
marketing costs, but ended up compromising on its margins.
In a bid to attract customers, weight management companies
have doled out promotional strategies designed to build demand
by roping in celebrities.
Nutrisystem signed singer Janet Jackson and former NFL
quarterback Terry Bradshaw as brand ambassadors.
Many investors and analysts had expected Nutrisystem to
rebound from a disappointing 2011 when the company was hurt by a
slowdown in the economy.
However, the lower customer count coming out of 2011 hurt
the first quarter of 2012.
Nutrisystem, which offers weight loss programs and sells its
products directly to customers, said it earned $4.1 million, or
14 cents per share, compared with $10.7 million, or 38 cents per
share.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nutrisystem said it took a charge of $6.6 million, partially
related to management transition.
Sales rose 7.3 percent to $124.6 million.
Nutrisystem shares closed at $10.47 on the Nasdaq, while
those of Medifast closed at $20.63 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)