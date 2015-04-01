* CEO Alex Lukianov to stay as consultant through Sept 2016
* Change in the leadership could lead to company's
sale-analysts
* Interim CEO Greg Lucier seen more amenable to a
sale-analysts
* Shares fall as much as 3.7 percent
By Vidya L Nathan
April 1 NuVasive Inc's founder and
chief executive of 16 years, Alex Lukianov, resigned after an
independent investigation showed he had not complied with the
medical device maker's expense reimbursement and personnel
policies.
NuVasive did not disclose the exact nature of the violations
and a spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the company
statement.
The company's shares fell as much as 3.7 percent to $44.30
on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
"We believe that he was a key factor in NuVasive's success
in the spine market ... so we view his departure as a potential
negative for NuVasive's culture and growth prospects," Needham &
Co analyst Mike Matson wrote in a note.
Under Lukianov's watch, NuVasive's revenue has grown from
about $39 million in 2004, when the company went public, to $762
million in 2014.
However, Matson and Leerink Swann analyst Richard Newitter
said the change in the leadership could lead to the company
selling itself.
"NuVasive has been talked about as being a takeover target
for a long time and I think the perception is that Alex was not
as much of a willing seller," Newitter said.
Greg Lucier, who NuVasive appointed as interim CEO, is
viewed as being more amenable or being accepting of a sale of
the company at some point down the road, Newitter said.
Lucier was previously the chief executive officer of Life
Technologies Corp, which was bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc for $13.6 billion in April 2013.
NuVasive said Lukianov, who was also chairman of the board,
resigned from all posts effective March 27, but will remain with
the company as a consultant and serve as a special adviser to
his successor through Sept. 30, 2016.
Lukianov will get $1.4 million in severance and consulting
fees in addition to the continued vesting of his outstanding
equity awards, NuVasive said. (1.usa.gov/1G4Yvrl)
The company said the amounts involved in the policy
violations appeared immaterial to financial results.
NuVasive forecast more than $190 million in first-quarter
revenue. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $189.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said it was on track for its 2015
profitability goals.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)