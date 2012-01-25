Jan 25 A federal court tentatively denied a motion to stop sales of NuVasive Inc's spinal products that a jury had earlier found to have infringed Medtronic Inc's patents, sending NuVasive shares up 19 percent on Wednesday.

In September, a jury had awarded a $101.2 million verdict to Medtronic after it found that NuVasive had infringed three of its patents.

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California also denied motions to overturn awards granted to both NuVasive and Medtronic on their patent claims against each other and a plea for additional damages from Medtronic unit Warsaw Orthopedic Inc.

"The ruling is tentative, and Medtronic will argue its case in court tomorrow," Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Medtronic told Reuters.

The court will issue a final judgment on the motions only after a full hearing on January 26.

Shares of San Diego, California-based NuVasive rose 19 percent to $16.30 in late trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq, before trading in its shares were halted in anticipation of the verdict. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)