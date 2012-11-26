Nov 26 Money manager Nuveen Asset Management on
Monday hired Bob Doll as chief equity strategist and senior
portfolio manager, just a week after Doll announced he was
retiring from a similar role at rival BlackRock.
The move brings a well-known stock picker to Chicago-based
Nuveen, which is seeking to raise its profile with investors and
financial advisers and possibly go public in 2013. Doll, who
makes regular appearances on financial television networks, is
known for his bullish views on stocks and annual list of 10
market predictions.
"For years, advisors have followed Bob's views on the market
with great interest as they seek to construct quality, long-term
portfolios for their clients," David Chalupnik, head of equities
at Nuveen, said in a statement. "We are pleased that we will be
able to bring that expertise to the market and our clients."
Nuveen, with $117 billion under management, is a unit of
Nuveen Investments, taken private in a 2007 leveraged buyout by
Madison Dearborn Partners. The firm said in March it was
considering an initial public offering when market conditions
improved.
At Nuveen, Doll will co-manage the approximately $1.5
billion Nuveen Stable Growth strategy, including its
corresponding mutual fund, starting December 10, spokeswoman
Kathleen Cardoza said. The firm also plans to seed several new
large-cap equity funds based on Doll's investment process, she
said.
Last week, BlackRock said Doll was retiring. Doll had told
Reuters in June he was planning to leave the New York-based firm
and the three funds he managed there because he wanted to take
some time off and the fun was gone.
He was a star manager in the early 2000s, but his
performance has been lackluster since he joined BlackRock as
part of the acquisition of Merrill Lynch's fund unit in 2006.
From 2000 to 2005, his Large Cap Growth Fund lost 2.1
percent, while large cap growth funds averaged a 27 percent
loss, according to Morningstar.
But for the past one, three, five and 10 years, the three
BlackRock funds he helped manage all underperformed their
benchmarks, according to Morningstar Inc.