Sept 13 Nuveen Investments, Inc. on Wednesday sold $1.145 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NUVEEN INVESTMENTS, INC. TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 9.125 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 9.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD 834 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $645 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 9.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD 815 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS