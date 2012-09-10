Sept 10 Oil and natural gas company NuVista Energy Ltd said it will sell three properties in Canada for about C$236 million ($241.9 million) to repay debt.

The natural gas and heavy oil properties being disposed are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. They have a combined production capacity of 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the company's outstanding bank debt, NuVista said.

The company had C$339 million in long-term debt, as of June 30.

NuVista said it now plans to focus on its condensate-rich Montney properties.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $478.1 million, closed at C$4.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.