PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 10 Oil and natural gas company NuVista Energy Ltd said it will sell three properties in Canada for about C$236 million ($241.9 million) to repay debt.
The natural gas and heavy oil properties being disposed are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. They have a combined production capacity of 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the company's outstanding bank debt, NuVista said.
The company had C$339 million in long-term debt, as of June 30.
NuVista said it now plans to focus on its condensate-rich Montney properties.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $478.1 million, closed at C$4.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets