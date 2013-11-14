BRUSSELS Nov 14 NV Bekaert SA :
* Says consolidated sales of EUR 2 422 million and combined
sales of EUR 3 142 million in first 9 months
* 9-month currency translation effects accounted for -6.4%
* Strong euro & depreciation of Bolivar in Q3 have led to
significant unfavorable translation in top-line
* Baron Buysse, chairman of the board of directors of Bekaert,
will retire in May 2014
* Says the net effect of acquisitions and divestments was
limited to +1.2%. notwithstanding stable volumes
* Bert De Graeve, CEO of Bekaert since 2006, will become
chairman of the board
* Says organic sales decline was -4.8% as a result of price-mix
effects
* Appointed Matthew Taylor as CEO designate
* Matthew Taylor will assume the position of CEO of Bekaert in
May 2014
* Anticipates demand in Latin America to slow down in line with
the GDP trend for the region
* Bekaert will cease its operations in the Surrey plant,
British Columbia, Canada
* Does not yet perceive consistent signs of a global economic
recovery in its markets
* Currency movements are expected to cause an unfavorable
translation impact also in the last quarter of the year
* Cease of operations in the Surrey plant, British Columbia,
Canada will affect 110 employees