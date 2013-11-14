BRUSSELS Nov 14 NV Bekaert SA : * Says consolidated sales of EUR 2 422 million and combined sales of EUR 3 142 million in first 9 months * 9-month currency translation effects accounted for -6.4% * Strong euro & depreciation of Bolivar in Q3 have led to significant unfavorable translation in top-line * Baron Buysse, chairman of the board of directors of Bekaert, will retire in May 2014 * Says the net effect of acquisitions and divestments was limited to +1.2%. notwithstanding stable volumes * Bert De Graeve, CEO of Bekaert since 2006, will become chairman of the board * Says organic sales decline was -4.8% as a result of price-mix effects * Appointed Matthew Taylor as CEO designate * Matthew Taylor will assume the position of CEO of Bekaert in May 2014 * Anticipates demand in Latin America to slow down in line with the GDP trend for the region * Bekaert will cease its operations in the Surrey plant, British Columbia, Canada * Does not yet perceive consistent signs of a global economic recovery in its markets * Currency movements are expected to cause an unfavorable translation impact also in the last quarter of the year * Cease of operations in the Surrey plant, British Columbia, Canada will affect 110 employees