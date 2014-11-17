Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 NV Bever Holding :
* Q3 net loss after tax 1.44 million euros
* Q3 pre-tax loss of 1.94 million euros
* Q3 income from real estate 20,000 euros
* Q3 income from exploitation 242,000 euros
* Real estate portfolio as of Sept. 30. 124.7 million euros
* Aims to settle dispute with Staalbankiers outside of court Source text: bit.ly/1viNDl3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.