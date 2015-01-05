Jan 4 Chipmaker Nvidia on Sunday
unveiled a new processor aimed at powering high-end graphics on
car dashboards as well as sophisticated auto-pilot systems.
At an event in Las Vegas ahead of the Consumer Electronics
Show, Nvidia Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang said the Tegra X1
chip would provide enough computing horsepower for automobiles
with displays built into mirrors, dashboard, navigation systems
and passenger seating.
"The future car is going to have an enormous amount of
computational ability," Huang said. "We imagine the number of
displays in your car will grow very rapidly."
The Tegra X1 has twice the performance of its predecessor,
the Tegra K1, and will come out in early 2015, Nvidia said.
An upcoming platform combining two of the X1 chips can
process data collected from up to 12 high-definition cameras
monitoring traffic, blind spots and other safety conditions in
driver assistance systems, Huang said.
Combined with next-generation software, the chips can help
detect and read road signs, recognize pedestrians and detect
braking vehicles, he said.
Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia in recent years has
been expanding beyond its core business of designing high-end
graphics chips for personal computers.
After struggling to compete against larger chipmakers like
Qualcomm in smartphones and tablets, Nvidia is now
increasing its focus on using its Tegra mobile chips in cars and
is already supplying companies including Audi, BMW
and Tesla.
In the third quarter, revenue from Tegra chips for
automobiles and mobile devices jumped 51 percent to $168 million
but it remained small compared to Nvidia's total revenue of
$1.225 billion.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich)