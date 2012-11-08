BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 Nvidia's third-quarter revenue met expectations as the graphics chipmaker pushed further into a growing tablet market to offset weak PC demand.
The company also said it was initiating a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents a share.
The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported third-quarter revenue of $1.204 billion, up from $1.066 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.193 billion for the quarter ending in October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income was $209 million, or 33 cents a share, up from $178 million, or 29 cents a share in the same quarter last year.
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
PARIS, Feb 13 France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.