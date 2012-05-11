(Corrects to reflect revenue estimate was $976.2 mln, not $978
mln)
May 11 Nvidia Corp posted first-quarter
revenue of $924.9 million on Friday that was better than Wall
Street estimates and said revenue would rise faster than
expected in the current quarter.
The chipmaker estimated second-quarter revenue between $990
million and $1.05 billion. Analysts on average had expected
first-quarter revenue of $916 million and second-quarter revenue
of $976.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. First
quarter net income was $60.4 million, or 10 cents a share.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew and Noel Randewich; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)