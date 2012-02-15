Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 Nvidia Corp's fourth-quarter revenue met scaled-back expectations as the chipmaker focused on its newest processor for smartphones and tablets in a tepid personal computer market.
After cutting its forecast in January due to a hard drive shortage in Asia and slower mobile chip sales, Nvidia said revenue for the quarter that ended Jan. 29 was $953 m illion, up from $886 m illion a year ago and slightly above analysts' average estimate of $950 m illion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Noel Randewich)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.