May 14 Nvidia Crop and Intellectual Ventures said they have jointly acquired a portfolio of 500 wireless communications patents from IPWireless.

The portfolio comprises of patents granted and pending in the wireless communications area, including Long Term Evolution (LTE), LTE-Advanced and 3G/4G technologies, the companies said in a joint statement.

Terms of the deal, which closed on April 30, were not disclosed. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)