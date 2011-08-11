(Amends forecast in third paragraph to refer to third, not
fourth, quarter)
* Rev forecast beats Street
* Underscores move into mobile arena
* Stock surges after hours
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 11 Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) beat
third-quarter revenue forecasts, sending its shares
skyrocketing, as the graphics chipmaker accelerates a push into
the fast-growing mobile device market.
Shares of Nvidia leapt 19 percent to $15.90 in extended
trading, from $13.41 at the Nasdaq close, after it said revenue
will rise between 4 percent and 6 percent in the third quarter
from the second.
That implies revenue of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion.
Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $1.05
billion.
Nvidia's upbeat outlook on Thursday comes despite mounting
economic uncertainty and concerns that spending on consumer
electronics during the upcoming holiday shopping season may
fall short of expectations. [ID:nN1E76P0SU]
Anxious to move beyond personal computers, which are
suffering from lackluster sales, Nvidia has jumped into mobile
devices this year, with its chips appearing in tablets and
phones made by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Motorola
Mobility (MMI.N) and LG Electronics (066570.KS).
Revenue in the quarter of $1.02 billion was slightly above
the $1.01 billion average estimate of analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $193.5 million,
or 32 cents a share, for the quarter ending July 31, up from
$47.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
