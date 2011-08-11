* Ramps up move into mobile, wins Samsung as phone client
* Forecast rosy as mobile growth sustained
* Stock surges after hours
(Adds comment from analyst, updates stock price)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 11 Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O)
forecast a larger-than-expected jump in quarterly revenue and
its CEO said the chipmaker's mobile business was accelerating,
sending its shares skyrocketing.
Nvidia, once known for graphics cards but which has stepped
up a foray into mobile devices such as tablets, said its phone
business ramped up toward the second half of the just-ended
second quarter and that more devices carrying its Tegra chips
are going into production.
Nvidia, whose name is well-known to a community of gamers,
graphic designers and other high-end users, this year made a
splash at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it
unveiled a series of "design wins" -- electronics manufacturers
agreeing to use its mobile chips in phones and tablets.
On Wednesday, Nvidia said Samsung Electronics (005930.KS)
is using the Tegra in the new Galaxy R smartphone, the first
time Asia's biggest electronics firm has used that chip in one
of its phones.
"In terms of if the (mobile) business is on track, the
business is doing better than 'on track' in the sense that our
design win momentum is better than ever," Chief Executive
Jen-Hsun Huang told analysts on a conference call.
But while other business segments will grow, revenue from
Tegra will hold steady this quarter from the last, added Huang,
a Taiwanese native who co-founded Nvidia in the 1990s and is
known in Silicon Valley for his love of Ferraris and other fast
cars.
That may have dulled Nvidia's after-hours share rally,
Evercore Partners analyst Patrick Wang said.
Shares of Nvidia jumped 19 percent in extended trade after
it said revenue will rise between 4 and 6 percent in the third
quarter from the second. The gains were pared to 12 percent by
the end of Nvidia's conference call with analysts.
"They're doing something right because they're growing the
number of (product lines) they're selling into -- but
unfortunately that has not yet translated into revenues," Wang
said.
The quarterly guidance implies revenue of $1.06 billion to
$1.08 billion, compared with analysts' average forecast of
$1.05 billion.
Its outlook on Thursday comes despite mounting economic
uncertainty and concerns that spending on consumer electronics
during the upcoming holiday shopping season may fall short of
expectations. [ID:nN1E76P0SU]
CHIPPING AWAY AT THE IPAD
Anxious to move beyond personal computers, which are
suffering from lackluster sales, Nvidia has jumped into mobile
devices this year, with its chips appearing in tablets and
phones made by Samsung, Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) and LG
Electronics (066570.KS).
But while several tablets have been launched, none have
become a real challenge to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and sales
have been lower than expected.
Following a rally in January, shares of Nvidia had fallen
43 percent due to growing worries about the PC market and sales
of mobile gadgets using Nvidia's chips.
New processors launched by Intel Corp (INTC.O) this year
have led PC manufacturers to build an increased number of
high-end laptops using discrete graphics chips provided by
Nvidia.
But a trend toward including graphics horsepower on central
processors is seen eroding demand for low-end graphics chips
that Nvidia also sells.
A few weeks ago, Intel trimmed its forecast for 2011
personal computer unit sales, warning of softness in mature
markets but pointing to healthy expansion in China.
Nvidia's revenue of $1.02 billion in the quarter ending
July 31 was slightly above the $1.01 billion average estimate
of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $193.5 million,
or 32 cents a share, up from $47.6 million, or 8 cents a share,
in the year-ago period.
Nvidia's shares rose to $15.10 in extended trading, from
$13.41 at the Nasdaq close.
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Richard Chang)