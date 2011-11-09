* Nvidia unveils latest mobile chip
* Processors use 61 percent less power
* Nvidia's latest mobile bet as PCs struggle
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 8 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp
(NVDA.O), rushing to stake out more territory in tablets and
smartphones, said its new Tegra 3 processor delivers up to
three times the graphics performance of its predecessor and
uses 61 percent less power.
Previously code-named "Project Kal-El", the new quad-core
chip is in production and is Nvidia's latest bet to expand into
the fast-growing mobile market as tablets like Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad eat into sales of personal computers.
Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia, which started out
making graphics chips for PCs and still makes most of its
revenue that way, expects devices using the new processors to
be on sale by the end of the year, Chief Executive Jen-Hsun
Huang told analysts on a conference call in September.
Early in 2011, Nvidia's Tegra 2 mobile chip, which is based
on architecture licensed from Britain's ARM Holdings ARM.L,
was included in several new gadgets from Samsung Electronics
(005930.KS), Asustek Computer Inc (2357.TW) and LG Electronics
(066570.KS), raising Nvidia's profile with investors as well as
its stock price.
The first tablet to use the Tegra 3 chip will be Asustek's
Eee Pad Transformer Prime, Nvidia said in a statement.
ARM's power-sipping chip architecture is widely favored for
mobile devices that depend on batteries and is also used by
Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) so far has failed to find a foot hold
in the mobile market and is hurrying to adapt its chip
architecture, originally designed to make powerful PCs, to work
efficiently in smartphones and tablets.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)