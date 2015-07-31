BRIEF-Church & Dwight Co on March 27, 2017 executed a credit agreement
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on March 27, 2017, Church & Dwight Co Inc executed a credit agreement - sec filing
July 31 Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp is recalling some of its Shield 8-inch tablets as the battery in these devices can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The chipmaker said it would replace all tablets sold between July 2014 and July 2015.
The recall does not affect any other Nvidia products, the company said.
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - CEO Larry Young's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.93 million versus $9.92 million in FY 2015 - sec filing