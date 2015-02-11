(Adds detail on results, background on company, updates stock
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 Nvidia Corp on
Wednesday posted higher quarterly results that beat Wall Street
expectations, sending its shares higher as the graphics
chipmaker sought to sharpen its focus on high-end automobiles.
Nvidia is trying to expand its graphics technology beyond
the sluggish personal computer industry with its Tegra line of
chips for mobile devices and increasingly for cars.
For the current first quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of
$1.16 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. That forecast is better
than analysts' expectations of first-quarter revenue of $1.15
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 25, revenue from
Tegra chips fell 15 percent to $112 million. The much larger PC
graphics chip business expanded by 13 percent to $1.07 billion.
Last month, the company unveiled a new chip, the Tegra X1,
aimed at powering high-end graphics on car dashboards as well as
sophisticated auto-pilot systems.
Nvidia is also pushing into data centers, with graphics
server platforms and a partnership with IBM aimed at
corporate customers.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.25
billion, up 9 percent from a year ago. Analysts, on average,
expected $1.203 billion.
The quarterly revenue was its highest ever and for the first
time exceeded the quarterly revenue of rival chipmaker Advanced
Micro Devices Inc. In the December quarter of last year,
AMD had revenue of $1.239 billion.
Net income rose to $193 million, or 35 cents a share, from
$147 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.
Non-GAAP earnings per share were 43 cents, while analysts
expected 29 cents.
Shares of Nvidia rose 5.33 percent in extended trade after
closing down 0.7 percent at $20.81 on Nasdaq.
