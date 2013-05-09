BRIEF-H&R Block qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.50
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
SAN FRANCISCO May 9 Nvidia posted first-quarter revenue of $954.7 million and net income of $77.9 million, or 13 cents a share, as the graphics chipmaker rushes to diversify beyond a slowing PC market.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $940.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Company seeks to sell a minority interest in medallion bank
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: