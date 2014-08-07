SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Nvidia on Thursday
posted fiscal second-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street's
expectations, as the graphics chipmaker expanded its focus on
cars and cloud computing.
The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.10
billion, up 13 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts on
average had expected second-quarter revenue of $1.10 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nvidia's net income in the quarter ended July 27 was $128
million, or 22 cents a share, compared to $96 million, or 16
cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per
share were 30 cents.
