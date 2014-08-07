(Adds detail on results, analyst's comment, background)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Nvidia Corp posted
higher fiscal second-quarter earnings on Thursday and gave a
forecast for current-quarter revenues that exceeded Wall
Street's estimates, sending shares of the graphics chipmaker
higher in after-hours trade.
The outlook in the PC industry has brightened following news
that PC shipments were flat in the June quarter, a
better-than-expected result.
Nvidia relies on selling graphics chips for PCs for most of
its business but it is also making inroads into cars and data
centers, seen as potentially faster-growing markets for its
chips.
In the second quarter, revenue from Tegra chips for
automobiles and mobile devices jumped 200 percent to $159
million.
"They're doing better than their peers. The Tegra number
was better than expected," said FBR analyst Chris Rolland.
After struggling to compete against larger chipmakers like
Qualcomm in smartphones and tablets, Nvidia has
increased its focus on using its Tegra chips to power
entertainment and navigation systems in cars made by companies
including Volkswagen's Audi, BMW and Tesla.
Nvidia in July launched its own tablet aimed at game
enthusiasts, called Shield, with Tegra chips and other high-end
components, bucking an industry trend toward commoditized,
inexpensive devices.
Nvidia has also made progress into cloud computing data
centers, with IBM, Dell and Hewlett-Packard
offering servers with Nvidia chips. Its GRID graphics technology
for data centers is also being tested by other potential
enterprise customers.
The Santa Clara, California company reported second-quarter
revenue of $1.1 billion, up 13 percent from the year-ago quarter
as it expanded its focus on cars and cloud-computing.
For the current quarter, Nvidia said it expects revenue of
$1.2 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on average
expected second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion and
third-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nvidia's net income in the second quarter, which ended on
July 27, totaled $128 million or 22 cents per share, compared
with $96 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts on average expected 20 cents.
Non-GAAP earnings per share were 30 cents.
Nvidia said it expects third-quarter GAAP and non-GAAP
margins of 55.2 percent and 55.5 percent, respectively.
Shares of Nvidia rose 3.9 percent in extended trade after
closing down 1 percent at $17.46 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Paul Simao and Gunna
Dickson)