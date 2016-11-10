Nov 10 Nvidia Corp reported a 53.6 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for the company's graphics processing chips used in personal computers and data centers.

The company's net income rose to $542 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 30 from $246 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.00 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)