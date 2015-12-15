Dec 14 A U.S. trade body on Monday upheld its
earlier decision that rejected Nvidia Corp's claims of
patent violation by Samsung Electronics Co and
Qualcomm Inc over use of Nvidia's graphics chip
technology.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) decided not
to review an initial order by an administrative law judge on
Oct. 9 as it found no violation of Nvidia's patents related to
graphics-processing chips. (1.usa.gov/1QpISQc)
Judge Thomas Pender had said Samsung did not infringe two
Nvidia patents, and while it did infringe a third, he ruled that
the patent was invalid because it was not a new invention
compared with previously known patents.
Nvidia, which said it invented the first graphics processing
chip and released it in 1999, had accused Korea's Samsung and
San Diego-based Qualcomm of using its patents on graphics chip
technology without permission or compensation.
Nvidia alleged the companies infringed its patents with
Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors and Samsung's Exynos
processors, and was seeking to prevent the import of several
Samsung products, including its Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
The USITC has the authority to stop the import of products
that it determines infringe a U.S. patent. Companies frequently
sue at the USITC to win an import ban and in federal courts to
win damages.
Nvidia said it looks to appeal the USITC's decision.
"We remain firm in our belief that our patents are valid and
have been infringed," Nvidia said in a blog post on Monday. (bit.ly/223kaZS)
Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Sneha Johny in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)