By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Chipmaker Nvidia
said it will start shipping a hand-held gaming device in June, a
bid to use its appeal with PC game enthusiasts to challenge
console makers like Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp
.
SHIELD, which was announced in January and uses Nvidia's
Tegra 4 mobile processors, will be priced at $349, the company
said in a release on Tuesday.
Nvidia's graphics chips are well-known to twenty-something
fans who deck out their desktop computers with high-end
components in order to get the best out of first-person shooters
and other games.
The Santa Clara, California company hopes some of those
customers will also be drawn to SHIELD, which has a pop-up
retina display and runs the same games available on Android
tablets and smarpthones.
With personal computer sales suffering due to a growing
consumer preference for tablets, Nvidia has staked its future on
using its PC graphics expertise to make high-performance
processors for mobile devices.
Building its own game device to showcase its processors goes
a step further and underscores the urgency of finding new
markets as Nvidia faces tough competition from Qualcomm
in smartphones and tablets.
A SHIELD feature that Nvidia has touted that can stream
video games from PCs is being offered in a test, non-official
version, the company said.