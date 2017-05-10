BRIEF-Tesla close to agreeing on plan for China production plant - Bloomberg
* Tesla Inc close to agreeing on plan for china production plant - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2sjAbjP Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Nvidia Corp and Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday in a statement said the Japanese car maker would use Nvidia's microchip technology to develop self-driving vehicle systems planned for the next few years.
Auto makers around the world are working on autonomous vehicles, expecting them to revolutionize the industry if the technology is completely safe. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Peter Henderson and James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, June 19 A man killed in a crash last year while using the semi-autonomous driving system on his Tesla Model S sedan kept his hands off the wheel for extended periods of time despite repeated automated warnings not to do so, a U.S. government report said on Monday
WASHINGTON, June 19 A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday named lawyer Elizabeth Cabraser to lead the case brought against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by owners over allegations it bypassed diesel emission controls.