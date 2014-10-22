BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
Oct 22 NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :
* Said on Tuesday that the extraordinary shareholders meeting of its unit New World Real Estate Sp. z o.o. (NWRE) resolved to discontinue operations and liquidate all its assets
* Said NWRE was set up for a period of time ending Sept. 15, 2014 and the company planned to sell it
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )