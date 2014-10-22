Oct 22 NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the extraordinary shareholders meeting of its unit New World Real Estate Sp. z o.o. (NWRE) resolved to discontinue operations and liquidate all its assets

* Said NWRE was set up for a period of time ending Sept. 15, 2014 and the company planned to sell it

