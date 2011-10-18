* New World Development to raise up to HK$12.3 bln in rights
plan
* New World China Land in HK$4.35 bln rights plan
* Rights issue price at more than 30 pct discount to
previous close
(Add details)
HONG KONG, Oct 18 Property group New World
Development Co Ltd and its unit New World China Land
Ltd plan to raise up to a total of $2.15 billion via
rights issues to fund development and investment of property
projects and for working capital.
In a filing with the Hong Kong exchange on Tuesday, New
World Development said it planned to raise up to HK$12.34
billion ($1.6 billion) via a rights issue of up to 2.17 billion
rights shares on the basis of one rights share for every two
shares held at HK$5.68 each.
The issue price represented a discount of 36.9 percent to
the previous close, it said.
New World Development, which also is involved in
infrastructure, hotel operation, department store operation,
services, telecommunications and technology, said the net
proceeds of the rights issue will strengthen its capital base
and enhance its financial resilience.
The company said part of the proceeds would be used to fund
subscriptions of the rights issue of its New World China Land
Ltd unit, which plans to raise up to HK$4.35 billion.
New World China plans to issue up to 2.92 billion rights
shares on the basis of one rights share for every two shares
held at HK$1.49 each, representing a 33.5 percent discount to
the previous close.
Shares of New World Development have fallen 38.4 percent so
far this year to end at HK$9 on Monday, while New World China
Land have lost 23.3 percent so far to HK$2.24. That compares
with a 18.1 percent fall in benchmark Hang Seng Index so
far this year.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken
Wills)