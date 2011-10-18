* New World Development to raise up to HK$12.3 bln in rights plan

* New World China Land in HK$4.35 bln rights plan

* Rights issue price at more than 30 pct discount to previous close (Add details)

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Property group New World Development Co Ltd and its unit New World China Land Ltd plan to raise up to a total of $2.15 billion via rights issues to fund development and investment of property projects and for working capital.

In a filing with the Hong Kong exchange on Tuesday, New World Development said it planned to raise up to HK$12.34 billion ($1.6 billion) via a rights issue of up to 2.17 billion rights shares on the basis of one rights share for every two shares held at HK$5.68 each.

The issue price represented a discount of 36.9 percent to the previous close, it said.

New World Development, which also is involved in infrastructure, hotel operation, department store operation, services, telecommunications and technology, said the net proceeds of the rights issue will strengthen its capital base and enhance its financial resilience.

The company said part of the proceeds would be used to fund subscriptions of the rights issue of its New World China Land Ltd unit, which plans to raise up to HK$4.35 billion.

New World China plans to issue up to 2.92 billion rights shares on the basis of one rights share for every two shares held at HK$1.49 each, representing a 33.5 percent discount to the previous close.

Shares of New World Development have fallen 38.4 percent so far this year to end at HK$9 on Monday, while New World China Land have lost 23.3 percent so far to HK$2.24. That compares with a 18.1 percent fall in benchmark Hang Seng Index so far this year. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken Wills)