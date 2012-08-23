PRAGUE Aug 23 Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) sees a risk of a drop in coking coal contract prices in the fourth quarter, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

In July, NWR said the average agreed price of coking coal deliveries in the third quarter rose 2 percent from the second quarter to 129 euros per tonne.

"As for prices in the fourth quarter, we have not started any price negotiations so far... however, I think that the risk of a adjustment in prices in the downward direction is probably higher than a potential for an adjustment in prices in the upward direction," CFO Marek Jelinek said on a conference call.