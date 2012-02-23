PRAGUE Feb 23 Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) expects a challenging first half in 2012 due to lower coking coal prices and a weak coke market, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines reported a sharp 87 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit earlier on Thursday.

CEO Mike Salamon said that despite tougher conditions in its coking coal and coke business, thermal coal prices are up and demand for steel is also holding up.

"So you add all that together and you say that the underlying fundamentals going into 2012 actually look better that they did in the second half of 2011," he said.

"I think the first half of 2012 is going to be challenging because of the coking coal price, and the coke market continues to be difficult because the steel mills are using their own coke." (Reporting by Jan Korselt)