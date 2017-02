PRAGUE Feb 23 Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) sold more coking coal than it expected in January, but it is hard to say if the rebound was part of a trend, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Thursday.

"We sold more coal and more coking coal than we had expected, which is an important indicator," he said on a conference call.

Jelinek also said he saw the current share price well under "what I would see as a fair value". (Reporting by Jason Hovet)