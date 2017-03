PRAGUE Jan 14 Coal miner New World Resources said on Monday it was negotiating thermal and coking coal pricing for the first quarter and it would announce prices in the coming weeks.

NWR was expected to announce pricing in the beginning of January.

It also said it expected coal production in 2013 to reach between 10 million and 11 million tonnes, compared with 11.2 million in 2012, while coke output should reach 800,000 tonnes, up from 680,000 in 2012.