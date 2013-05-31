PRAGUE May 31 Management of OKD coal mines, a
unit of Czech-based New World Resources , has
backed off plans to cut employee bonuses worth around a fifth of
the lossmaking miner's planned 100 million euros in cost cuts.
Company spokesman Vladislav Sobol said management had given
in to union demands that it maintain the employee holiday bonus,
which costs the company up to 360 million crowns ($18.25
million) a year, and would look for savings elsewhere.
Earlier this month, the loss-making coal miner unveiled
measures worth 100 million euros ($130.54 million), including
scrapping the bonus, in response to poor performance due to weak
demand from its steel-making customers.
"In the end we agreed that (the holiday bonus) will be paid
out, although in two instalments, with the first in July and the
second in October," he said.
"We will now look for other options as to where we can
realise cost cuts."
NWR, which supplies the central European units of
ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel, said it would close or
sell some unprofitable operations and cut jobs after posting a
second straight record quarterly loss in the first three months
of 2013.