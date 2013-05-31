PRAGUE May 31 Management of OKD coal mines, a unit of Czech-based New World Resources , has backed off plans to cut employee bonuses worth around a fifth of the lossmaking miner's planned 100 million euros in cost cuts.

Company spokesman Vladislav Sobol said management had given in to union demands that it maintain the employee holiday bonus, which costs the company up to 360 million crowns ($18.25 million) a year, and would look for savings elsewhere.

Earlier this month, the loss-making coal miner unveiled measures worth 100 million euros ($130.54 million), including scrapping the bonus, in response to poor performance due to weak demand from its steel-making customers.

"In the end we agreed that (the holiday bonus) will be paid out, although in two instalments, with the first in July and the second in October," he said.

"We will now look for other options as to where we can realise cost cuts."

NWR, which supplies the central European units of ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel, said it would close or sell some unprofitable operations and cut jobs after posting a second straight record quarterly loss in the first three months of 2013.