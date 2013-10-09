PRAGUE Oct 9 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources has agreed with lenders to drop testing of finiancial covenants related to a 100 million euro revolving credit that expires in February next year, the company said on Wednesday.

NWR, which has suffered losses from a drop in coal prices, is currently not drawing the credit.

It said creditors also agreed to release all security and guarantees related to NWR's coking subsidiary OKK which the company is selling to raise cash.