PRAGUE, July 30 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources said on Wednesday it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on Aug 20 to vote on a proposed rights issue as part of the firm's debt and equity restructuring plan.

NWR has suffered deep losses due to a drop in global coal prices and is seeking new capital from shareholders and asking bondholders to take a loss on their investments to allow the company operate further.

The firm said the rights issue, which had been previously announced, would be priced at 2.3457891 euro cents per share, at 82.93 pct discount to July 29 closing price.

The company plans to raise 118 million euros through the rights issue 5 billion new shares, diluting existing shareholders who do not take part.

The company said it had cash and cash equivalents of 122 million euros and debt of 811 million euros as of June 30. It said revenue in the first half dropped year-on-year while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose. Full results are due out on Aug 21. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)