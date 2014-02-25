PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
PRAGUE Feb 25 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said the chief executive of Ukrainian iron ore company Ferrexpo had resigned from its board after a strategic alliance between the two companies was terminated.
RPG Industries, a unit of NWR's leading shareholder BXR Group, and Fevamotinico, the controlling shareholder of Ferrexpo, announced a strategic alliance in 2008, giving NWR a way to explore opportunities among the vast coal reserves of Ukraine but nothing has come of the tie-up.
"This strategic alliance has now been terminated by mutual agreement in the absence of identification of joint projects to be developed," NWR said in a filing late on Monday.
"Kostyantin Zhevago has resigned from the board of directors with immediate effect."
BXR still holds a 25 percent stake in Ferrexpo.
NWR has fallen into record losses in the past year because of weak coal prices and slack demand among its steel sector customers. It is undergoing a restructuring to cut costs, including a major review of its capital structure.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
