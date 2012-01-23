(Removing extraneous word from headline)

* Most prices fell as demand eased

* Least expensive thermal coal rose

PRAGUE, Jan 23 Czech coal miner NWR said on Monday agreed first quarter prices fell in the most profitable segments of coal production as global and domestic demand wanes, while it saw a rise in the least expensive thermal coal.

Coking coal prices fell by 13 percent for the first quarter versus the fourth quarter to an average 142 euros per tonne, NWR said. Coke prices fell by 11 percent to an average 311 euros per tonne.

Average 2012 thermal coal prices rose by 11 percent to 74 euros from 2011.

The company, which owns the largest Czech hard coal mines and is developing a mine in Poland, also said that for the whole of 2012 it expected to produce 10.8-11 million tonnes of coal and 700,000 tonnes of coke.

It expects overall sales of 10.25-10.5 million tonnes in 2012, split roughly into 48 percent of the more profitable coking coal and 52 percent of thermal coal.

The miner, listed in Prague, London and Warsaw, said that with total 2011 production of 11.2 million tonnes, it had moderately exceeded its output target for the year of 11 million tonnes.

It had also exceeded the coal sale target of 10.3 million tonnes, it said, thanks to higher volumes of thermal coal. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Hans-Juergen Peters)