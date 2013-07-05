PRAGUE, July 5 Czech businessman Petr Otava is interested in buying a coking plant put up for sale by loss-making coal miner New World Resources , news website www.aktualne.cz reported on Friday.

NWR is cutting jobs and considering the sale of selected assets, including the OKK coking plant and hard coal mine Paskov.

"I can confirm I am taking part in the tender for OKK," the website quoted Otava, who was once a co-owner of NWR's mining unit OKD, as saying.

"The decision on the buyer should be made by the end of July and NWR wants to settle the whole transaction."

Analysts have valued OKK at tens of millions of euros.

NWR is also offering to sell the Debiensko mine, which is under development, according to Poland's JSW, one of the potential buyers approached.

NWR shares have rebounded from all-time lows this week on the prospect of asset sales that would help the company survive a slump in the coal market caused by an economic downturn and supplies of cheap U.S. coal and shale gas.

The Prague Stock Exchange was closed for a holiday on Friday. In London, NWR shares traded at 66.3 pence at 0845 GMT, down from 67.25 on Thursday.